Oasis Network Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 8th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $769.84 million and $122.99 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

