Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading Down 5.2%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.43 and last traded at $52.49. 1,825,733 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 26,291,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.38.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.45.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average of $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.56%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,035,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 135,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,551.4% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 68,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 64,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 59.8% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.
About Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.