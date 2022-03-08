Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OCGN shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $600,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.66 and a quick ratio of 18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 4.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. Ocugen has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $17.65.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ocugen will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

