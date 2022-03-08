Oddz Hits One Day Trading Volume of $384,951.00 (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Oddz has a market cap of $5.30 million and $384,951.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 17.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oddz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00043946 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.38 or 0.06643842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,695.54 or 1.00135816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00043554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00046441 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,352,139 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.