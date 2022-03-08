Oncology Institute (TOI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

TOI stock opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15. Oncology Institute has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $12.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter worth $1,132,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

The Oncology Institute is involved in providing value-based oncology care. The Oncology Institute, formerly known as DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

