ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,164 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 98,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 623,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,672,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 323,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,786,000 after purchasing an additional 40,792 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.93.

OKE stock opened at $68.51 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $69.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.31%.

ONEOK Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

