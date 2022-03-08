Oppenheimer Comments on Dollar Tree, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Dollar Tree in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.80. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.45.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $140.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.33. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $149.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,881,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,565,000 after purchasing an additional 46,914 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,653,000 after purchasing an additional 384,777 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $646,253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,233,000 after purchasing an additional 108,196 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,651 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

