Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Short Interest Update

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the January 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCC traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,382. Optical Cable has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73.

Get Optical Cable alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Optical Cable stock. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Optical Cable at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Optical Cable Corp. engages in manufacturing fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market. Its product offerings include designs for uses ranging from enterprise networks, datacenters, residential and campus installations to customized products for specialty applications and harsh environments, including military, industrial, mining, petrochemical, wireless carrier, and broadcast applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.