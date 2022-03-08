Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Stake Raised by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,008,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Oragenics were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oragenics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Oragenics by 212.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 44,540 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oragenics in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oragenics during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oragenics during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.37. 5,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,019. Oragenics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.39. The company has a market cap of $42.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.05.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

