OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.65

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.65, with a volume of 224642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$2.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.65 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. decreased their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.83 to C$3.49 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.43.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of C$536.05 million and a PE ratio of -4.77.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$30.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.64 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

