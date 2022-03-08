Orient Walt Achieves Market Cap of $688,897.68 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 8th. During the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $688,897.68 and approximately $61,472.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00043558 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.37 or 0.06671341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,815.47 or 0.99812938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00043502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00046751 BTC.

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.