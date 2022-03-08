ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the January 31st total of 141,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut ORIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in ORIX in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in ORIX in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in ORIX by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ORIX by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 1.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IX stock traded down $4.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.21. 62,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,988. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.36. ORIX has a 1 year low of $79.51 and a 1 year high of $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

