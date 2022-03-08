Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Short Interest Up 43.8% in February

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the January 31st total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS DNNGY opened at $41.46 on Tuesday. Ørsted A/S has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $56.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.97.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNNGY. HSBC downgraded Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. DZ Bank cut Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 760.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 720.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ørsted A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $793.33.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

