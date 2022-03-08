OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

OSIS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.40.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. OSI Systems has a one year low of $76.35 and a one year high of $102.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.53 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $913,756.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 27,655 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

