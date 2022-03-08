Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) PT Raised to C$21.00 at TD Securities

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $14.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -127.27, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.96. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is -154.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OR. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

