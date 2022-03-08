Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 596,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,096,000 after acquiring an additional 326,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $4,490,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after acquiring an additional 27,850 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 186,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.14. 12,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,082. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $64.59 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

