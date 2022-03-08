Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.17). Otonomy reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 80.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Otonomy in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Otonomy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Otonomy by 229.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 88.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Otonomy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

OTIC stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.70. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $3.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

