Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Issues Earnings Results

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:OWLT opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. Owlet has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Owlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Owlet by 2,299.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Owlet by 504.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Owlet by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

