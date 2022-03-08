Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Issues Earnings Results

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NYSE:OWLT opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. Owlet has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
About Owlet (Get Rating)
Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc
