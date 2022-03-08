Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.75 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

OXLC opened at $7.27 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $8.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Lane Capital is an investment company that invests primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles.

