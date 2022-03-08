Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by 19.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

OXSQ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,935. The stock has a market cap of $195.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $5.22.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 106.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 7,835 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $31,104.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 10,337 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $40,004.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 36,167 shares of company stock valued at $140,382. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares in the last quarter. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

