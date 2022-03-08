OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Short Interest Update

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,200 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the January 31st total of 335,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 658.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of OZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of OZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OZ Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get OZ Minerals alerts:

OZMLF stock remained flat at $$19.96 during trading on Tuesday. OZ Minerals has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32.

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajás, Exploration & Development and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.