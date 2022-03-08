PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) EVP Bryan M. Corsini Sells 1,139 Shares

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.38. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PACW shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

