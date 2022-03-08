Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Shares Up 9.9%

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.27 and last traded at $13.27. 2,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 589,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PARR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

The company has a market cap of $802.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.09.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 37,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $514,384.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Pate bought 34,500 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $464,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,012,851 shares of company stock worth $15,268,892 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Par Pacific by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 569,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after purchasing an additional 55,509 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,929,000 after acquiring an additional 539,029 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 9.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after buying an additional 53,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

