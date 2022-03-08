Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Shares Up 9.9%

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.27 and last traded at $13.27. 2,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 589,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.
A number of research firms have issued reports on PARR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.
The company has a market cap of $802.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.09.
In related news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 37,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $514,384.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Pate bought 34,500 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $464,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,012,851 shares of company stock worth $15,268,892 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Par Pacific by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 569,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after purchasing an additional 55,509 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,929,000 after acquiring an additional 539,029 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 9.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after buying an additional 53,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.
Par Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:PARR)
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
