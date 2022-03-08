Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRRWF. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.83.

PRRWF opened at $26.50 on Monday. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.71.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

