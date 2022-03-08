Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Park National were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Park National by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,605,000 after buying an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Park National by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,838,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park National by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,636,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park National by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,101,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Park National by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,933,000 after buying an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Park National stock opened at $129.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Park National Co. has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $145.33.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $115.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. Park National had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 32.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Park National’s payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

