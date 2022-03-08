Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Receives $15.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Passage Bio stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $22.12. The company has a market cap of $152.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.68.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.11). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 369,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $2,000,522.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 533,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,866. 25.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 165,542.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 11,588 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

