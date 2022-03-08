Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 117,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 40,339 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $621,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 405.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

NYSE:EMR opened at $91.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $86.72 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

