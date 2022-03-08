Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Wealthcare LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT opened at $375.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $339.12 and a 12-month high of $467.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $418.47 and a 200-day moving average of $427.60.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.