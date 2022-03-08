Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Invests $224,000 in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,199 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $224,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,905,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 64,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period.

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF stock opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.50. NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $32.65.

