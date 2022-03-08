Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 6.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $2,948,371.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $126,990.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $76.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $62.33 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.62. The company has a market cap of $138.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

About Charles Schwab (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.