Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 142 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $83,000.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $152.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.14. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $150.13 and a 1-year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

