Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Paychex comprises approximately 3.1% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,409,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,419,596,000 after acquiring an additional 297,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,457,000 after acquiring an additional 220,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Paychex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,234,000 after acquiring an additional 42,299 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Paychex by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Paychex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,512,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.24. 6,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,412. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $138.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

