PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in PDF Solutions by 44.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,255,000 after purchasing an additional 353,005 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $3,777,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in PDF Solutions by 11.7% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,156,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PDF Solutions by 35.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 99,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PDF Solutions by 172.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 88,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PDFS opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.86. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.44 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $986.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 1.40.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

