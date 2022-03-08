PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 829,500 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the January 31st total of 625,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $5.16. 6,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.44. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

In other PDS Biotechnology news, CFO Matthew C. Hill bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $26,071.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDSB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in PDS Biotechnology by 7,093.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.