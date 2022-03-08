Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Shipping Inc. is a provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along shipping routes. It owns and operates container vessels which include Post-Panamax and Panamax. Performance Shipping Inc., formerly known as Diana Containerships Inc., is based in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Performance Shipping from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ PSHG opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. Performance Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in Performance Shipping by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 105,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 70,572 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

