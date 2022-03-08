Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. Sells 24,229 Shares

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 24,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $48,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ecmc Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 17,219 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $34,610.19.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 52,650 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $115,303.50.

On Monday, February 28th, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 26,662 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $61,855.84.

On Friday, February 25th, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 16,500 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $37,125.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $46,400.00.

Shares of PFMT opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $138.29 million, a P/E ratio of -28.57 and a beta of -0.68. Performant Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFMT. Barclays PLC grew its position in Performant Financial by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFMT shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

