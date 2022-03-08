Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.100-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28 billion-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE PRGO opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. Perrigo has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $50.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -297.14%.

In other Perrigo news, Director Bradley A. Alford bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.88 per share, for a total transaction of $479,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd W. Kingma bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,822,000 after purchasing an additional 307,689 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 366,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after acquiring an additional 15,027 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

