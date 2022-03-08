Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.18.
WOOF stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.