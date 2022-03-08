Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.18.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

WOOF stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,359,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,095,000 after buying an additional 1,148,949 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,910,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 253.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,204,000 after buying an additional 966,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.