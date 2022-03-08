Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Hits New 12-Month High at $118.00

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 118 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 114 ($1.49), with a volume of 406264 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.51).

Several research firms recently issued reports on PDL. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3.03 ($0.04).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 86.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £221.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.61.

In other news, insider Peter John Hill purchased 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £98,000 ($128,406.71).

About Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

