Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Short Interest Up 34.5% in February

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the January 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Shares of POFCY stock remained flat at $$0.62 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83. Petrofac has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.23.

Get Petrofac alerts:

POFCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.