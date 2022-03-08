Philip K.R. Pascall Sells 81,582 Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Stock

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.72, for a total value of C$2,995,691.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at C$215,646,462.

FM opened at C$36.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.26 billion and a PE ratio of 24.12. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$20.67 and a 52-week high of C$39.10.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$32.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.93.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

