Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Lifted by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 182,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,859 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.7% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $17,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.44. The company had a trading volume of 223,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,782,558. The stock has a market cap of $147.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.76%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

