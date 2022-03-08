Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 5,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 573.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Phreesia by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHR traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $28.40. 16,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,321. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average is $52.06. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.41. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

