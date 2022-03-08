Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phreesia Inc. provides a patient intake management platform. The company’s SaaS platform engages patients in their care and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care. Phreesia Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $76.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.06.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at about $725,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 429,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,873,000 after buying an additional 104,540 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

