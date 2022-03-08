Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DOC. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.67.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DOC opened at $16.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.85. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 242.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.