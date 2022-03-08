PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by 10.9% over the last three years.
NYSE PMX opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
