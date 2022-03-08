PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by 10.9% over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

NYSE PMX opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 13.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter worth $172,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.