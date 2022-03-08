Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,230,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the January 31st total of 22,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

PINS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.84.

NYSE PINS traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $22.72. The company had a trading volume of 179,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,687,817. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $88.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 61,082 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $2,197,119.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 67,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $2,154,348.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 391,877 shares of company stock valued at $12,637,858. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

