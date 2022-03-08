Piper Sandler Boosts Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Price Target to $12.00

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

SOI stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $485.08 million, a P/E ratio of -265.00 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.66.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,050.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

