Piper Sandler Cuts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $80.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MRVL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Cowen raised shares of Marvell Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.31.

MRVL stock opened at $61.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.56. The company has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of -113.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $39.97 and a twelve month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 31,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total value of $2,648,361.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $646,032.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,777 shares of company stock valued at $13,869,119. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,457,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,852,000 after purchasing an additional 365,469 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,489,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,558,000 after purchasing an additional 170,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,891 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

