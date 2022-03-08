Piper Sandler Lowers Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target to $111.00

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $137.00 to $111.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DUOL. Barclays raised their target price on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duolingo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.57.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $79.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.17 and a 200-day moving average of $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $70.67 and a 1-year high of $204.99.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $73.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.99 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Duolingo will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 184,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.72 per share, with a total value of $15,816,968.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Natalie Glance sold 543 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $53,219.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 640,975 shares of company stock worth $59,009,495 and sold 15,272 shares worth $1,589,225.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 34.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duolingo (Get Rating)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.